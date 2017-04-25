National Politics

April 25, 2017 1:34 PM

DeVos tours Virginia school to stress needs of military kids

By MARIA DANILOVA Associated Press
MANASSAS, Virginia

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has stressed the need to help the children of military families transition into new schools as their parents change assignments.

DeVos chose Ashland Elementary School in Manassas, Virginia, to mark the Month of the Military Child. During Tuesday's tour of the school she read a book to children about a mother who serves in the military. She donned a pair of toy bifocals like those invented by Benjamin Franklin and watched students refurbish a computer.

DeVos' message is about the need to help military children adjust to new school environments when the family relocates.

One mother at the school, Lt. Colonel Rojan Robotham, has raised the issue of making childcare available and affordable for families. The Trump administration has proposed budget cuts for after-school programs.

