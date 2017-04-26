National Politics

April 26, 2017 9:08 AM

Former DLNR officer sentenced to 10 years for sexual assault

The Associated Press
HILO, Hawaii

A former Department of Land and Natural Resources enforcement officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2pyTQfw ) 40-year-old Ethan Ferguson was sentenced Monday after being convicted in February of two counts second-degree sexual assault and three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

The victim testified during trial that on Jan. 1, 2016, Ferguson was on duty and in uniform when he took a pipe of marijuana away from her on a beach in Hilo. She says he led her to a secluded area and gave her the options of giving him "money, drugs or sex" to not be arrested.

Ferguson denied the allegations, saying she kissed him twice and he inappropriately kissed her back.

