Vermont governor teases return to stock car racing

Vermont's first-term governor is looking to get back in the seat — the driver's seat.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he plans to practice at the Thunder Road Speedbowl this week, and may even compete in a race. Scott raced in the Merchant Bank 150 last year and placed fourth.
The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2oyTq8K ) that Gov. Scott says he will only race if he's going to be competitive, joking that he didn't win in his races as lieutenant governor. The first-term governor began his racing career in 1991 and hopes to continue racing even now while he serves as governor of Vermont.
He brushed off a suggestion that his security may object to him returning to the racetrack.
