April 27, 2017 6:04 AM

NYC, Metropolitan Museum weigh mandatory admission fees

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The Metropolitan Museum of New York and the city government are weighing charging admission for the first time in the museum's nearly 125-year history.

The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2p6QAqb ) that Mayor Bill de Blasio endorsed the idea of having the Met charge admission for visitors from outside of New York City.

The museum, a taxpayer-supported institution established in 1893, currently has a "suggested" entrance fee of $25 for adult visitors. The museum had been in discussion with de Blasio's administration on how to close the museum's current budget deficit of $15 million.

Currently, 63 percent of the Met's 7 million annual visitors come from outside New York state. Officials are still calculating how a fee might change the visiting habits of tourists.

The museum receives $26 million a year from the city, which owns the Met's buildings.

