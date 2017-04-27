Springfield man sues police, alleging unnecessary force

A Springfield man says in a federal lawsuit against two police officers and other city officials that he was struck in the head with a police baton and pepper sprayed in the face without provocation at a child's birthday party.
The Republican (http://bit.ly/2p74FDW ) newspaper reports that Jonathan Ramos' complaint filed Tuesday alleges unreasonable force, assault and battery, civil rights violations, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It seeks unspecified damages.
Ramos alleges he was struck April 26, 2014, after family members called 911 to ask police to remove an unwanted visitor from the party. Ramos says he suffered a large gash on his forehead and a fractured skull.
A city lawyer couldn't be reached for comment, but police said Ramos was the aggressor and punched an officer in the head first.
Comments