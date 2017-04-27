National Politics

April 27, 2017 7:31 AM

Springfield man sues police, alleging unnecessary force

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mass.

A Springfield man says in a federal lawsuit against two police officers and other city officials that he was struck in the head with a police baton and pepper sprayed in the face without provocation at a child's birthday party.

The Republican (http://bit.ly/2p74FDW ) newspaper reports that Jonathan Ramos' complaint filed Tuesday alleges unreasonable force, assault and battery, civil rights violations, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It seeks unspecified damages.

Ramos alleges he was struck April 26, 2014, after family members called 911 to ask police to remove an unwanted visitor from the party. Ramos says he suffered a large gash on his forehead and a fractured skull.

A city lawyer couldn't be reached for comment, but police said Ramos was the aggressor and punched an officer in the head first.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder

Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder 3:49

Chief ADA Al Whitaker makes the gang connection in the Anthony Meredith murder
Defense counsel Nancy Miller warns the jury against fear 2:16

Defense counsel Nancy Miller warns the jury against fear
Like art? Consider adding this event to your Thursday 1:06

Like art? Consider adding this event to your Thursday "must do list"

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos