April 28, 2017 10:15 PM

Ducey OKs homeowner association bill after vow not to do so

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

After saying his administration would not be in the business of regulating homeowner associations, Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation doing just that.

Ducey signed a bill Friday requiring more transparency in association meetings by mandating public comment before votes and setting up tighter rules for public meeting notices.

Ducey's action comes less than a month after he vetoed another bill banning cumulative voting. That's where a property owner combines their available votes in an election with multiple board seats and casts them for one board member.

Ducey said after his veto that it would be a slippery slope for state government to get involved in how associations are run.

Om Friday, he said he signed House Bill 2411 because it promoted transparency.

Both bills passed the Legislature unanimously.

