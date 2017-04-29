National Politics

April 29, 2017 4:07 AM

Jurors to resume deliberations Tuesday in NAU shooting case

The Associated Press
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

Jurors in the Northern Arizona University shooting trial have adjourned for the weekend without reaching a verdict and will resume deliberations Tuesday.

The Coconino County Superior Court jury had about a half-dozen questions for the presiding judge Friday focused primarily on self-defense and the law.

Defendant Steven Jones has claimed self-defense in the October 2015 incident that left one student dead and three others wounded following an argument and fight near an off-campus apartment complex in Flagstaff.

The 20-year-old Jones is facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Other jury questions involved whether the victim who was fatally shot had a right to charge Jones, what is the law regarding pointing a gun at an unarmed person, and does an aggressive motion that doesn't include contact justify self-defense.

