April 29, 2017 1:39 PM

Kansas suspects in plot against Somalis seek trial delay

The Associated Press
WICHITA, Kan.

Three western Kansas men accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants in Garden City are asking for a delay in their federal trial.

Attorneys for Curtis Wayne Allen, Patrick Eugene Stein and Gavin Wayne Wright jointly filed the motion Friday. Federal prosecutors joined in the request.

The Hutchinson News reports (http://bit.ly/2pshW8F ) U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren did not immediately act on the motion. The trial is currently scheduled to begin June 13.

The three men, all members of a small regional militia group, are accused of conspiring to detonate truck bombs at an apartment complex where about 120 Somali immigrants live in Garden City.

The motion notes the case is complex, one of the defendants was recently appointed a new attorney and the large amount of evidence to be reviewed.

