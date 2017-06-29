National Politics

June 29, 2017 1:43 AM

Retiring Tennessee representative donates $66K to schools

The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee state Rep. Harry Brooks is donating $66,000 in campaign funds to four high schools in his district.

The Knoxville Republican tells the Knoxville News Sentinel that he decided to give the money away because he is not seeking re-election to the General Assembly next year.

The money will be allocated to the schools based on the number of registered voters they zoned for. That means Halls and South Doyle will receive about $10,000, while $19,000 will go to Carter and $26,000 to Gibbs.

Brooks was first elected to the House in 2011 and is the chairman of the chairman of the House Education Administration and Planning Committee. He helped pass a new state law allowing candidates to donate campaign money to schools.

