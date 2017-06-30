National Politics

June 30, 2017 8:36 PM

Washington will send some voter data to Trump commission

OLYMPIA, Wash.

Washington's secretary of state says her office will send some of the voter information requested by President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged 2016 election voter fraud.

The Spokesman-Review reports (https://goo.gl/6i4vKo) Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman said Friday the state will send the commission names, addresses and dates of birth of registered voters because that information is available to the public.

She says she will not send the commission any information about Social Security or driver's license numbers, phone numbers or email addresses. Those are not considered public information, she says and not releasable.

Washington Democratic Party Chairwoman Tina Podlodowski called for Wyman to reject the request entirely, calling it a voter suppression effort.

Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton but has alleged without evidence that up to 5 million people voted illegally.

