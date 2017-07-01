In this June 30, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump waves as he arrive on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J. Trump will make remarks honoring veterans at a Kennedy Center event on July 1, hosted by an evangelical megachurch. Trump is spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, but planned to briefly travel back to Washington on Saturday night for the “Celebrate Freedom Rally” at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
National Politics

July 01, 2017 12:24 PM

Trump to honor veterans at Kennedy Center event

By CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.

President Donald Trump will make remarks honoring veterans at a Kennedy Center event hosted by an evangelical megachurch.

Trump is spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, but plans to travel back to Washington on Saturday night for the "Celebrate Freedom Rally" at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Evangelical megachurch First Baptist Dallas is sponsoring the event, along with Salem Media Group. First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress was a strong backer of Trump.

A news release says that Trump will: "deliver a powerful address honoring our veterans, hundreds of whom will be coming from D.C. area to attend the event, including wounded warriors who are patients at the Walter Reed Medical Center."

