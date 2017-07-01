Trump to honor veterans at Kennedy Center event

In this June 30, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump waves as he arrive on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J. Trump will make remarks honoring veterans at a Kennedy Center event on July 1, hosted by an evangelical megachurch. Trump is spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, but planned to briefly travel back to Washington on Saturday night for the “Celebrate Freedom Rally” at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Carolyn Kaster AP Photo