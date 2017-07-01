Who will succeed Barker in Mississippi House?

At least two people plan campaigns to run for the Mississippi House District 102 seat vacated by new Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.
The Hattiesburg American reports Hattiesburg residents Kathryn Rehner and Cory Ferraez have announced their intent to run in an upcoming special election for the district, which comprises central Hattiesburg.
Rehner is project director for the Mississippi Health Access Collaborative, while Ferraez is an attorney who grew up in Columbus.
Barker, who defeated Johnny DuPree in the June 6 general election, was sworn in Thursday as Hattiesburg's 35th mayor and will have his first City Council meeting Wednesday.
Knox Graham, spokesman for Gov. Phil Bryant's office, says the governor has not yet set a date or qualifying period for the election, in which all candidates will run as independents.
