A look at who spends the most on mail in California Assembly

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 12:26 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California Assembly members spent $3.2 million in taxpayer money last year sending out mail to their constituents. It's supposed to be "non-campaign," but records show the top spenders are often in competitive districts.

Here's a list of the top 10 spenders:

— Assemblyman Marc Steinorth, R-Rancho Cucamonga: $271,419

— Former Assemblywoman Young Kim, R-Fullerton: $225,277

— Assemblywoman Catharine Baker, R-Dublin: $221,987

— Former Assemblyman David Hadley, R-Torrance: $197,751

— Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale: $184,831

— Former Assemblyman Eric Linder, R-Corona: $166,952

— Assemblyman Matt Dababneh, D-Encino: $153,992

— Assemblyman Devon Mathis, R-Visalia: $97,552

— Former Assemblyman Roger Hernandez, D-West Covina: $96,348

— Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles: $88,540

Already this year, Assembly members have shelled out $600,000 on mail. Here are the top spenders for the first half of 2017:

—Assemblywoman Catharine Baker, R-Dublin: $73,957

—Former Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles: $63,210

—Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield: $54,423

—Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio, D-Baldwin Park: $49,139

—Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale: $40,491

