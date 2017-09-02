National Politics

September 2, 2017 11:35 AM

Ex-prison guard sentenced in bribery case

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

A former federal corrections officer in Mississippi has been sentenced to a year in prison for bribery.

Senior U.S. District Judge William H. Barbour on Thursday sentenced 27-year-old Julius Pearson, who previously pleaded guilty in the case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Mississippi, in a news release, said Pearson in August 2016 began smuggling tobacco into the federal prison in Yazoo County where he worked as a corrections officer. Pearson was paid about $10,000 by inmates and others for delivering the contraband to inmates inside the facility.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

More Videos

File video: Keonte Chavis' family reacts to her murder in August 2014. 5:07

File video: Keonte Chavis' family reacts to her murder in August 2014.

Pause
Shannon Phillips talks about addiction recovery 2:43

Shannon Phillips talks about addiction recovery

These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse 2:35

These high school students launched weather balloons to edge of space to observe eclipse

What's a balloon meister? Find out here. 1:22

What's a balloon meister? Find out here.

Alabama football fans in Phenix City show their spirit 1:18

Alabama football fans in Phenix City show their spirit

Animal Control pulls dog from Chattahoochee River 1:01

Animal Control pulls dog from Chattahoochee River

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would 'light up a room' 2:40

Keonte Chavis' father says that his daughter would "light up a room"

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’ 0:40

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’

Pierson describes what life was like as a Harris County sheriff's deputy 2:25

Pierson describes what life was like as a Harris County sheriff's deputy

  • Blue Devils cheer with their team Fat Heads

    Columbus High students cheer on their Blue Devils with large Fat Heads of the players

Blue Devils cheer with their team Fat Heads

View more video

National Politics