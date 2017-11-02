National Politics

Man shot and killed by Federal Way police identified

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 8:52 PM

FEDERAL WAY, Wash.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man shot to death by police Monday night.

The Seattle Times reports 33-year-old Robert James Lightfeather was identified Thursday.

Lightfeather died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Federal Way police say officers responded to reports of a man pointing a gun at other men at South 316th Street and Pacific Highway South about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say when officers arrived, the man pointed his gun them. Police say that's when two officers fired, killing him.

The man died at the scene.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

A multi-agency team is investigating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

    The annual Power of the Purse Luncheons have collected thousands of new undergarments for women in crisis, and thousands of dollars have been raised for undergarment vouchers and a scholarship sponsored by Women United. This year, Aimee Copeland shared her story of survival and healing with a gathering of more than 700 for this year's event. "I've used compassion as a method for healing," Copeland said. "It's really very selfish, y'all"

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 3:25

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 3 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:13

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 3 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald
Two suspects plead not guilty to lying about deadly Henson Avenue shooting 1:49

Two suspects plead not guilty to lying about deadly Henson Avenue shooting

View More Video