Man shot and killed by Federal Way police identified

The King County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man shot to death by police Monday night.
The Seattle Times reports 33-year-old Robert James Lightfeather was identified Thursday.
Lightfeather died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Federal Way police say officers responded to reports of a man pointing a gun at other men at South 316th Street and Pacific Highway South about 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say when officers arrived, the man pointed his gun them. Police say that's when two officers fired, killing him.
The man died at the scene.
The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.
A multi-agency team is investigating.
