National Politics

Nurse admits to $400,000 Medicaid scheme

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 5:28 AM

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.

A suburban New York nurse accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from Medicaid has pleaded guilty.

The Journal News reports 47-year-old Collins Anyanwu-Mueller pleaded guilty Thursday to third-degree grand larceny. As part of a plea deal, he will spend a year in prison and pay $392,954 in restitution.

Westchester County prosecutors say Anyanwu-Mueller filed false claims for private nursing services for two disabled patients. Prosecutors say Anyanwu-Mueller's claims included times when the patients were in the hospital and in the care of another nurse.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22.

