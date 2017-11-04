National Politics

New leader appointed to commission that investigates judges

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 3:12 AM

PHOENIX

A former Arizona appeals court judge has been appointed as the executive director of a commission that investigates complaints against judges.

Margaret Downie is the new leader of the Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct.

She previously served 20 years as a judge in Arizona.

Before serving as a judge on the Arizona Court of Appeals, Downie worked as a Maricopa County Superior Court judge.

Downie also worked previously in the State Bar of Arizona's discipline department.

She replaces George Riemer, who retired as the commission's leader on Tuesday.

The commission examines complaints against judges on Arizona's appeals courts, superior courts within counties and municipal and justice courts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Gracie Murphree talks about justice centers.

    Gracie Murphree seeks support for Heart of Christ in Honduras.

Gracie Murphree talks about justice centers.

Gracie Murphree talks about justice centers. 1:52

Gracie Murphree talks about justice centers.
Jim Hawkins talks about his family's relationship with Italian prisoners of war. 1:10

Jim Hawkins talks about his family's relationship with Italian prisoners of war.
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 4 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:09

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 4 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

View More Video