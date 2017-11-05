National Politics

State gets $22.4M to help people pay winter heating bills

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 9:21 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says more than $22 million in federal funds is available to help Rhode Island families and seniors keep warm this winter.

The Rhode Island Democrat says the Trump Administration proposed eliminating the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program in the budget this year.

Reed and Republican Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, led an effort to prevent the cut, securing $3.39 billion in a fiscal 2018 appropriations bill that passed the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Reed says he and Collins led a bipartisan letter signed by 37 of their colleagues urging the Republican administration to release LIHEAP funds as quickly and at as high a level as possible under the current continuing resolution.

Rhode Island was awarded $22.4 million. The program helped about 35,000 residents last year.

