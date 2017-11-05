Obamacare sign-up groups face new challenges in Nebraska

In this Nov. 2, 2017 photo, Serena Reeves, health insurance marketplace navigator at the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders County, left, helps Rifaah Hussein sign up for healthcare in Lincoln, Neb. The annual campaign to sign Nebraska residents up for health insurance through the federal marketplace is facing more hurdles than usual this year, with slashed advertising budget and shortened open enrollment period by half. Nati Harnik AP Photo