National Politics

Photos sought for West Virginia recognition holiday trees

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 3:17 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Photo submissions are being sought for two holiday trees that will honor West Virginia's military personnel and first responders.

Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice have invited residents to submit copies of photos for the trees to be located in the Governor's Reception Room at the state Capitol.

The deadline for submission is Nov. 27. The photos of loved ones or friends who previously served or are currently in the military or are a first responder can be sent by email to first.lady@wv.gov. They also can be mailed to Tina Amburgey at the Governor's Mansion at 1716 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Submitted photos will not be returned. The person's name and branch of military service or first responder affiliation must accompany the photo.

