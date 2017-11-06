National Politics

Montana police identify slain intruder, justify deadly force

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:00 PM

GREAT FALLS, Mont.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office identified a woman killed last week after breaking into a house as 42-year-old Sandy Dennis of Vaughn, Montana.

Law enforcement officials said the resident who shot and killed Dennis was justified in doing so, but that one or more other people involved in the incident could face charges.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki said those charges wouldn't be in connection to the shooting, but would be "closely related" to the incident that led to the woman's death.

Authorities say Dennis was armed when she broke into the house on Nov. 1.

Racki and Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

