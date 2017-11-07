National Politics

New Jersey voters electing Legislature, new governor

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 12:29 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey voters are electing a new Legislature along with Republican Gov. Chris Christie's replacement.

All 120 seats in the Democrat-led Legislature are up for a vote on Tuesday.

Democrats currently hold 52 of 80 Assembly seats and 24 of 40 Senate seats. Experts say they do not expect a change in party control, in part, because of how district seats have been drawn. Democrats also outnumber Republicans by nearly 900,000 voters across the state.

This year's contests have seen record spending in southern New Jersey's 3rd Legislative District, where Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney is facing Republican rival Fran Grenier, who is backed by the state's largest teachers union.

The Election Law Enforcement Commission says the contest is the most expensive in state history with at least $15 million being spent.

Sweeney drew the anger of the New Jersey Education Association last year after he declined to hold a vote on a union-backed constitutional amendment to require quarterly pension payments.

The state Senate race in the Atlantic City-based 2nd District also is among the most closely watched. Democratic incumbent state Sen. Colin Bell faces Republican Assemblyman Chris Brown.

Bell was recently sworn into office after the death this summer of Democratic state Sen. Jim Whelan. Brown currently represents the district in the Assembly.

New Jersey's off-year elections have drawn low turnout in the past. In 2013, when Christie coasted to re-election against Democratic state Sen. Barbara Buono, turnout was under 40 percent.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. Callaway is doing a "soft opening" this week leading up to the Friday, Nov. 10 opening. You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:27

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 1:35

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them
Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant. 2:06

Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant.

View More Video