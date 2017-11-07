New Jersey voters electing Legislature, new governor

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. Callaway is doing a "soft opening" this week leading up to the Friday, Nov. 10 opening. You can find out more in this short video.