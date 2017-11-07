In this Oct. 24, 2017, photo, Seattle mayoral candidate Jenny Durkan answers a question during a televised debate in Seattle. Seattle voters on Tuesday, Nov. 7, will elect a woman mayor for the second time. Voters are choosing between urban planner Cary Moon or former U.S. Attorney Durkan to lead a city dealing with the benefits and problems of an economy booming for some more than others as e-commerce giant Amazon expands.
In this Oct. 24, 2017, photo, Seattle mayoral candidate Jenny Durkan answers a question during a televised debate in Seattle. Seattle voters on Tuesday, Nov. 7, will elect a woman mayor for the second time. Voters are choosing between urban planner Cary Moon or former U.S. Attorney Durkan to lead a city dealing with the benefits and problems of an economy booming for some more than others as e-commerce giant Amazon expands. Elaine Thompson AP Photo
In this Oct. 24, 2017, photo, Seattle mayoral candidate Jenny Durkan answers a question during a televised debate in Seattle. Seattle voters on Tuesday, Nov. 7, will elect a woman mayor for the second time. Voters are choosing between urban planner Cary Moon or former U.S. Attorney Durkan to lead a city dealing with the benefits and problems of an economy booming for some more than others as e-commerce giant Amazon expands. Elaine Thompson AP Photo

National Politics

Seattle voters to elect first female mayor since 1926

Associated Press

November 07, 2017 3:26 AM

SEATTLE

Ninety-one years after Seattle elected Bertha Knight Landes as mayor, voters on Tuesday will elect a female mayor for the second time.

Voters are choosing between 54-year-old urban planner Cary Moon or 59-year-old former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan to lead this city dealing with the benefits and problems of an economy booming for some more than others as e-commerce giant Amazon expands. They are the only two candidates on the ballot.

The two-woman matchup came after former Mayor Ed Murray dropped his re-election efforts amid accusations of sexual abuse by multiple men. Murray had been expected to easily win re-election after pushing through increases to the city's minimum wage and emerging as a vocal opponent to President Donald Trump, whom Seattle voters overwhelmingly rejected in 2016. Murray, who has denied the allegations, resigned in September after a fifth accuser came forward.

The race between Durkan and Moon has centered on how the city will respond to changes largely brought by Amazon, which employs about 40,000 people in Seattle. Housing prices have skyrocketed amid constant complaints about traffic and worries that the poor and middle class are being priced out.

Durkan, backed by the city's business and labor establishment, has touted her managerial experience as a prosecutor. Moon, meanwhile, who formerly managed her family's manufacturing business, has stressed that she's not a politician and has focused on her 20 years of activism on transit, waterfront and other city issues.

The race has attracted big money with some saying Durkan's fundraising has hit record-breaking levels. Although it's her first run for office, the well-connected player in city and state Democratic circles has raised nearly $1 million. An independent-expenditure committees working on Durkan's behalf has raised nearly $847,000 to pump into election efforts.

Moon's donations have topped $355,000 with over $176,000 coming from her private bank account. An independent-expenditure group for Moon has raised over $27,000.

Because Murray resigned, the winner of the election will take office as soon as the election is certified in late November, instead of January.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. Callaway is doing a "soft opening" this week leading up to the Friday, Nov. 10 opening. You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:27

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 1:35

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them
Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant. 2:06

Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant.

View More Video