National Politics

Continuing education program to focus on addiction studies

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 3:30 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Commonwealth University has created a new noncredit continuing education program focused on addiction studies.

The program will unite addiction counseling professionals with professionals in health, law and education, along with community members who have personal experience with addiction.

Participants can earn a certificate in Addiction Studies. The certificate is not for college credit, but can be applied toward the education requirement for certification as a substance abuse counselor through the Virginia Board of Counseling. The courses are also approved as continuing education credits from the Commission on Rehabilitation Counselor Certification and the Association for Addiction Professionals.

In 2016, state Health Commissioner Dr. Marissa Levine declared the opioid addiction crisis a public health emergency in Virginia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. Callaway is doing a "soft opening" this week leading up to the Friday, Nov. 10 opening. You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:27

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 1:35

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them
Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant. 2:06

Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant.

View More Video