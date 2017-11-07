National Politics

Bills toughening drunken driving law up for vote

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 5:08 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Two bills toughening Wisconsin's drunken driving laws are up for a vote in the state Senate.

One bill up for Senate approval Tuesday calls for permanently revoking a person's license after a fourth drunken driving offense or after a second offense in conjunction with other related vehicular offenses.

A similar measure failed to pass the Legislature last session.

Another proposal up for final approval Tuesday would prohibit all repeat offenders as well as first-time offenders with a blood alcohol percentage of 0.15 or greater from driving any vehicle without an ignition interlock.

State law already requires all offenders to place an interlock on their vehicles when their license is reinstated. The bill's supporters worry that offenders will drive someone else's car.

The Assembly passed it in May.

