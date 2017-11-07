National Politics

Gov. Daugaard appoints new education secretary

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 8:22 AM

PIERRE, S.D.

South Dakota has a new education secretary.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has appointed longtime educator Don Kirkegaard, the Meade County School District superintendent and president of the state Board of Education Standards. Kirkegaard will resign both of those roles to lead South Dakota's K-12 schools.

The Argus Leader reports Kirkegaard replaces Melody Schopp who announced her retirement last month, about two months after a state watchdog committee found she disregarded early warnings of how federal grant money was mishandled through the Gear Up program.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

    Callaway Gardens cut the ribbon and unveiled Monday afternoon Cason's Tap Room, their newest restaurant/bar concept featuring Southern cuisine with a modern twist, handcrafted cocktails, and regional craft beers. Cason's Tap Room is just off the lobby at The Lodge and Spa at Callaway Resort & Gardens, 4500 Southern Pine Drive, in Pine Mountain, Georgia. Gardens admission is not required. Callaway is doing a "soft opening" this week leading up to the Friday, Nov. 10 opening. You can find out more in this short video.

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:27

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist
Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them 1:35

Marshal Greg Countryman: Our kids face real issues, and we need to come to them
Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant. 2:06

Chef Morten put a beer keg in the men's room of his new European restaurant.

View More Video