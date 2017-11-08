Emergency personal respond to the scene where a Pennsylvania State Police corporal was shot in Northampton County, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. The corporal was shot several times while exchanging gunfire with a suspect during a traffic stop Tuesday morning, and the suspect was also wounded, authorities said.
National Politics

Suspect identified in shooting of Pennsylvania state trooper

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 2:11 AM

FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa.

Police have identified the suspect in the shooting of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Khalil Clary, of Effort, is facing charges that include attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault.

Authorities say Clary engaged in a "knock-down, drag-out fight" with troopers after a routine traffic stop in Plainfield Township Tuesday morning. At one point, Clary managed to get free, grab his gun and fire at the troopers.

Both troopers returned fire, and Clary was struck multiple times. One trooper was hospitalized in "extremely critical" but stable condition after he was shot at least three times.

State police Capt. Richard D'Ambrosio says he's "very hopeful" the trooper will survive.

Clary is being treated at a hospital for his injures. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

