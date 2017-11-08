National Politics

Republican mayors unseated in Frederick, Annapolis

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 9:52 AM

FREDERICK, Md.

Democrats ousted the Republican mayors in the Maryland cities of Frederick and Annapolis.

Frederick Mayor Randy McClement conceded to Democratic Alderman Michael O'Connor on Tuesday night.

According to unofficial tallies, O'Connor received about 58 percent of the vote, while McClement got about 36 percent.

McClement was hoping to serve a third term after having been the city's mayor for the past eight years.

In Annapolis, Democrat Gavin Buckley unseated first-term Republican mayor Mike Pantelides. Unofficial tallies show that Buckley won with about 62 percent of the vote.

College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn defeated three challengers to win a second term.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

    The new iOS update left iPhone users unable to type the letter "i" without an error. Here are a few ways to work around the bug until it's fixed.

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug

Crime and police shortage discussed at CPD's On the Table luncheon 2:57

Crime and police shortage discussed at CPD's On the Table luncheon
On the Table gatherings open up conversations across Columbus 1:24

On the Table gatherings open up conversations across Columbus

View More Video