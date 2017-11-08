Teen arrested for having firearm in Southern California park

National Politics

MORENO VALLEY, Calif.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a Moreno Valley school resource officer arrested a 15-year-old youth for possessing a loaded gun in a city park.

The department says the officer observed several juveniles loitering in Moreno Valley Community Park around 9:23 a.m. Tuesday.

The juveniles ran away as the officer approached, and one threw an object into a drainage canal.

That youth, a student at a nearby school, was detained and taken back to where the object was tossed. The object was found to be handgun.

