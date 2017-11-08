The Latest: Obama heads to downtown Chicago for jury duty

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama addresses a crowd during the first session of the Obama Foundation Summit, in Chicago. The former President is expected to appear for jury duty Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017. A senior law enforcement official who has been briefed says Obama is scheduled to show up for jury duty this morning at the Richard J. Daley Center in downtown Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast File AP Photo