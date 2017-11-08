National Politics

Indiana mayor eyes old greenhouses as site for new city hall

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 7:56 PM

CROWN POINT, Ind.

A northwestern Indiana mayor is eyeing an abandoned complex of old greenhouses as the site for a new city hall and police building.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran says the redevelopment proposal is the "highest and best use" of the 7-acre site.

The city council approved a resolution Monday for a purchase agreement for the property. Officials hope to immediately begin razing the greenhouse buildings once the city closes on the property.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Lake County Greenhouse closed more than a decade ago and is now riddled with trees growing through the broken glass rooftops of several greenhouse buildings.

Uran says the goal is to begin working on the new city hall and police building next summer at the site adjacent a youth sportsplex.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's what's new at this year's fair

    The Greater Columbus Fair opens Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 19 on the grounds of South Commons at the Columbus Civic Center. Kissel Entertainment is the fair's carnival provider and is back for the second year. The fair offers a full service midway( a variety of rides for all ages, games and food) and free daily entertainment. Also, some food vendors will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch. We spoke with Robin Wallace, the marketing manager, about some of the new things people will see this year.

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair
Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 2:39

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students
Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 0:55

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

View More Video