SC Gov. McMaster to attend Bannon event at The Citadel

Associated Press

November 08, 2017 8:12 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is joining two of his primary challengers at an event this week honoring former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

McMaster's campaign tells The Associated Press he'll attend the annual Patriot Dinner happening Friday at The Citadel. Former state labor chief Catherine Templeton confirmed to AP she's introducing Bannon. Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant has also told AP he's looking forward to attending the event.

Bannon hasn't made an endorsement in the race, but Templeton says they've stayed in touch since the Trump administration courted her for a Labor Department post.

McMaster, the first statewide elected official in the country to endorse Trump, has the president's backing in next year's gubernatorial primary.

In Alabama, Bannon backed a candidate who defeated Trump's pick for U.S. Senate.

