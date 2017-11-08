National Politics

Man tells police he killed his father who had sex change

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 10:54 PM

OLATHE, Colo.

Police say a Colorado man is in custody after turning himself in, claiming to have killed his father who underwent a sex change.

KUSA-TV reports that 19-year-old Joseph Anthony Saur walked into the Olathe Police Department Nov. 6 and told officers he killed his father. But when police called Saur's biological father, he answered the phone and said his son had been using methamphetamine again.

Officers went to the residence where Saur said he killed his father and found 28-year-old Patience Stewart dead. Police said Stewart was shot multiple times.

Saur told officers he shot Stewart in self-defense after a scuffle over a gun broke out.

Saur was arrested and booked into jail on first-degree murder charges.

A jail officer said booking documents do not list an attorney for Saur.

