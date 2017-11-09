National Politics

Ohio mayor joined in city government by mother, brother

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 12:16 AM

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio

The mayor of an Ohio city will soon be joined in public office by his brother and his mother.

In Middletown, Cathie Mulligan won a seat on the City Board of Education and Joe Mulligan won a seat on the City Council in Tuesday's election. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports they will join Middletown Mayor Larry Mulligan in public office.

The Mulligan family will fill three of the 10 total seats on the school board and city council.

Joe Mulligan is a returning candidate to Middletown City Council, as he previously completed a term two years ago. Cathie Mulligan is a newcomer to the school board.

Larry Mulligan was elected to a third four-year term in November 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's what's new at this year's fair

    The Greater Columbus Fair opens Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 19 on the grounds of South Commons at the Columbus Civic Center. Kissel Entertainment is the fair's carnival provider and is back for the second year. The fair offers a full service midway( a variety of rides for all ages, games and food) and free daily entertainment. Also, some food vendors will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch. We spoke with Robin Wallace, the marketing manager, about some of the new things people will see this year.

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair
Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 2:39

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students
Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 0:55

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

View More Video