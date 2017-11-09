National Politics

Sens. Collins, Manchin lending a hand to No Labels

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 12:16 AM

WASHINGTON

The bipartisan group No Labels is getting a boost from Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

The senators were selected honorary co-chairs of the group this week.

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, who's a national co-chairman, says the goal of No Labels is to counter "rising political extremism with an aggressive bipartisan push to solve problems."

Collins has talked about the need for Republican and Democratic lawmakers to work together, and says more "fanatical moderates" are needed to counter extremism.

Collins recently announced her intention to stay in the Senate after considering running for governor. She has been ranked the most bipartisan senator for the past four years by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's what's new at this year's fair

    The Greater Columbus Fair opens Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 19 on the grounds of South Commons at the Columbus Civic Center. Kissel Entertainment is the fair's carnival provider and is back for the second year. The fair offers a full service midway( a variety of rides for all ages, games and food) and free daily entertainment. Also, some food vendors will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch. We spoke with Robin Wallace, the marketing manager, about some of the new things people will see this year.

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair
Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 2:39

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students
Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 0:55

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

View More Video