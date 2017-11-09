National Politics

Woman gets 2 years in prison for defrauding Arizona program

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 2:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A New Mexico woman was sentenced to two years in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.2 million in restitution for her health care fraud conviction involving false billings to Arizona's Medicaid program.

Rosita Toledo, 48, of Kirtland worked as a claims processor for Farmington-based CW Transport, which provides non-emergency medical transportation to Medicaid recipients in Arizona.

She was sentenced in Albuquerque on Monday.

As part of her guilty plea in late March, Toledo acknowledged that she submitted more than 18,000 fraudulent claims for reimbursement between July 2011 and July 2013.

Prosecutors say Corey Werito, the operator of the company, was previously sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay $1.2 million in restitution for his conviction for defrauding the Arizona's program through the scheme.

