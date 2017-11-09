National Politics

Cape Elizabeth approves plastic bag fee, foam container ban

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 5:14 AM

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine

The Maine town of Cape Elizabeth has approved a fee on commercial bags along with a foam container ban.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Cape Elizabeth Town Council approved the ordinances this week. Under the new measure, stores will charge 5 cents for each single-use plastic bag. Polystyrene foam containers will be banned in restaurants and other stores that serve prepared foods.

Officials say the ordinances will reduce waste and encourage shoppers to bring personal reusable bags. Cape Elizabeth joins several other towns and cities in the state that have adopted similar laws.

The new ordinance goes into effect Dec. 6.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's what's new at this year's fair

    The Greater Columbus Fair opens Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 19 on the grounds of South Commons at the Columbus Civic Center. Kissel Entertainment is the fair's carnival provider and is back for the second year. The fair offers a full service midway( a variety of rides for all ages, games and food) and free daily entertainment. Also, some food vendors will be open weekdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch. We spoke with Robin Wallace, the marketing manager, about some of the new things people will see this year.

Here's what's new at this year's fair

Here's what's new at this year's fair 2:01

Here's what's new at this year's fair
Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students 2:39

Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students
Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street 0:55

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street

View More Video