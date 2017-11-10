National Politics

Young mayor dies at 23

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 2:08 AM

POTTSVILLE, Pa.

A Pennsylvania mayor is dead at 23, but state officials have yet to release how or why he died.

Schuylkill (SKOO'-kul) County Deputy Coroner Albert Barnes tells The (Pottsville) Republican-Herald he pronounced Brandon Wentz dead at 7:58 a.m. Thursday. Barnes says the next of kin has been notified, but he cannot provide further comment as requested by state police.

Barnes was appointed mayor of Mount Carbon in February 2016. As one of the youngest mayors for the borough, he previously told WNEP-TV his goal was to remove the eyesores in the area.

Barnes' mother told the station in a Facebook message that the family had recently relocated out of the borough. She says Wentz resigned as the mayor.

She declined to comment on her son's death.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

    Sheila Foye, the mother of Demonde Donya “D.J.” Dicks Jr.,read her victim impact statement Thursday afternoon during a sentencing hearing for the three men recently convicted of various charges related to the armed robbery and murder of her son. This is an excerpt of her statement.

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’ 3:12

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter 2:20

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter
Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

View More Video