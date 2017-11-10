National Politics

Stretch of Arizona road renamed after slain militia member

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 2:24 AM

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz.

A 2-mile section of road in Mohave County, Arizona, is being renamed after a resident and militia member who was killed during last year's standoff at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

Today's News-Herald reports that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved the renaming of a section of Yellowstone Road to LaVoy Finicum Road.

Finicum was a member of Citizens for Constitutional Freedom. He was shot and killed during the standoff in January 2016 by law enforcement officers.

The supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of the name change, with supervisors Buster Johnson and Jean Bishop voting no.

Supporters say Finicum had the courage to stand up for what he believed in, while those opposed to the name change say he went about things the wrong way.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

    Sheila Foye, the mother of Demonde Donya “D.J.” Dicks Jr.,read her victim impact statement Thursday afternoon during a sentencing hearing for the three men recently convicted of various charges related to the armed robbery and murder of her son. This is an excerpt of her statement.

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’ 3:12

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter 2:20

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter
Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

View More Video