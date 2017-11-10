National Politics

Tennessee governor names Stephen Smith as new chief of staff

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 3:39 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has named senior adviser Stephen Smith as his new chief of staff.

Smith takes over that role from Jim Henry, who will continue to serve as deputy to the Republican governor.

Smith this year helped shepherd through Haslam's transportation funding measure called the Improve Act. The bill included Tennessee's first gas tax increase since 1989, but also cut taxes on groceries, investment income and manufacturers.

Before coming to Haslam's staff last year, Smith had been a lobbyist for the state Department of Education. He was previously a lobbyist for the Tennessee School Boards Association.

Smith earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and his law degree from the Nashville School of Law.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

    Sheila Foye, the mother of Demonde Donya “D.J.” Dicks Jr.,read her victim impact statement Thursday afternoon during a sentencing hearing for the three men recently convicted of various charges related to the armed robbery and murder of her son. This is an excerpt of her statement.

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’ 3:12

Victim's mom to packed courtroom: ‘I am who I am because of D.J.’

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter 2:20

Marine veteran's story written by Nashville songwriter
Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

View More Video