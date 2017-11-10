National Politics

Man freed in 1989 murder case wanted court ordeal to end

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 8:19 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

A man freed after serving 27 years for the 1989 murder of a teenager says he struck a deal and walked away from a post-conviction review hearing because he couldn't bear the thought of going back to prison if he lost.

Forty-five-year-old Anthony Sanborn tells the Portland Press Herald he wanted his ordeal in the court system to end.

Lawyers reached a deal Wednesday designed to keep Sanborn out of prison following new evidence from a key witness, who recanted testimony that she saw Sanborn stab 16-year-old Jessica Briggs. Sanborn's conviction stands; he had been sentenced to 70 years for the killing of Briggs, his one-time girlfriend.

Sanborn, who maintained his innocence, said while he had hoped to clear his name and wipe the murder conviction from his record, he's at peace with his decision.

