National Politics

Alabama law school receives 1.5 million for endowed chair

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 11:28 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

A law school in Alabama has received a $1.5 million gift to fund a Constitutional law chair.

Al.com reports that the University of Alabama School of Law was given the gift by a Florida attorney/investor and with his father, a 1947 graduate of the school. The gift will establish the Hugh F. Culverhouse, Jr. Chair in Constitutional Law and serve as a foundation for a center for constitutional studies.

Culverhouse says the gift came from his love of the Constitution and his respect for law school dean Mark E. Brandon's devotion "to the study and teaching of the U.S. Constitution."

Culverhouse has donated more than $7 million to The University of Alabama Culverhouse College of Commerce and Business Administration. He also donated more than $2.5 million to the Crimson Tide Foundation.

