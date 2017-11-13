National Politics

Firefighters president expected to announce for governor

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:57 AM

MADISON, Wis.

The president of the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Wisconsin is expected to launch his candidacy for governor.

Mahlon Mitchell has a series of events in Green Bay, Milwaukee and Madison on Monday to make a political announcement. Mitchell would join the large field of Democrats hoping for a chance to take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker next year.

Mitchell says he will be joined at the events by local firefighters, workers, educators, students and small business owners "who believe it's time for a change in Wisconsin."

Mitchell ran for lieutenant governor in the 2012 recall against Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

About a dozen Democrats are either running or contemplating getting in the race.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH

    Columbus-based credit-card processor TSYS is now involved with the Project SEARCH program that assists developmentally disabled young people out of high school with learning life and job skills, with the ultimate goal of participants landing a job after their internships. (Video by Tony Adams)

A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH

A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH 3:07

A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 13 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 0:59

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 13 from WRBL's Carmen Rose
Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather 1:58

Annual Veterans Day Parade draws big crowd despite cool, blustery weather

View More Video