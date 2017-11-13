National Politics

With new ballot access, Libertarian Party awaits candidates

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:25 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

The failed campaign for president last year by former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson should provide Libertarian candidates with ready access to the ballot in 2018 as a major party, after he won 9 percent of the statewide vote.

But not one candidate in Johnson's home state as of Monday had registered to run for statewide office or Congress under the Libertarian banner that espouses minimal government and maximum personal freedom.

State Libertarian Party Chairwoman Elizabeth Hanes says at least five people have expressed interest in the Libertarian nomination for governor.

Astrophysics student Grady Owens of the tiny crossroads community of Mayhill in southern New Mexico has begun collecting signatures from registered Libertarians for what he acknowledges as a longshot run for Congress in New Mexico's southern district.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Glenwood's Andrew Tillery, Kayson Boatner sign scholarships

    Glenwood baseball's Andrew Tillery and softball's Kayson Boatner speak after signing college scholarships to N.C. State and Anderson University on November 13, 2017.

Glenwood's Andrew Tillery, Kayson Boatner sign scholarships

Glenwood's Andrew Tillery, Kayson Boatner sign scholarships 5:21

Glenwood's Andrew Tillery, Kayson Boatner sign scholarships
A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH 3:07

A visit with TSYS and Project SEARCH
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 13 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 0:59

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 13 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

View More Video