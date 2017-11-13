Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, delivers remarks at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' annual fall meeting in Baltimore, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.
Catholic cardinal condemns "forces of division" and fear

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:25 AM

BALTIMORE

The president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is condemning what he calls the forces of division that are preying on people's fears.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo also called for immigration policies that keep families' together.

DiNardo is the archbishop of Galveston-Houston in Texas. He gave the wide-ranging talk Monday at the fall meeting in Baltimore of the nation's Roman Catholic bishops.

The bishops have been outspoken in protesting President Donald Trump's plan to restrict admission of refugees, aggressively deport people in the country illegally and lift protections for people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

DiNardo said being "pro-life" means not only calling for more generous immigration policies, but also fighting abortion.

The bishops will meet in public sessions through Tuesday night.

