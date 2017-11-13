National Politics

DA: Police officer shot at vehicle, killing driver

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 12:58 PM

FALL RIVER, Mass.

Massachusetts authorities say a police officer responding to a report of possible gunfire fired shots at a vehicle to stop it from leaving, killing the driver.

The Bristol County district attorney's office says Fall River police saw multiple vehicles leaving the area after responding to the scene on Sunday night.

Authorities say the first responding officer shot at a car to keep it from leaving. The operator, identified as 19-year-old Larry Ruiz-Barreto, of New Bedford, was struck. He was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Several minutes later, police responded to a disturbance at the hospital and arrested five people on disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace charges. Police say the shooting and the hospital disturbance are connected.

