Shots fired at windows of Freedom Oklahoma LGBTQ group

The director of an Oklahoma LGBTQ advocacy group says windows at the organization's Oklahoma City offices were riddled with bullets during the weekend.
Freedom Oklahoma executive director Troy Stevenson said Monday a cleaning crew entered the office on Sunday and discovered bullet holes from a small caliber weapon had penetrated a reinforced glass wall at the entrance to the office.
Stevenson says one glass panel was shattered and four others were damaged, with bullet holes still visible. The office was vacant and no one was injured.
Stevenson says similar shootings have occurred at other offices of advocates for those who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer, including the Oklahomans for Equality Center in Tulsa in March.
Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.
Comments