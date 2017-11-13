National Politics

Hawley ramps up stance against fellow Republican Moore

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 8:10 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says fellow Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama should step aside unless he can prove sexual misconduct claims against him are false.

Hawley's statement came after a woman said Monday that Moore assaulted her when she was a teenager in the late 1970s. Hawley called the latest claim against Moore "incredibly disturbing."

He says Moore should step aside unless he can provide "rock solid evidence" to disprove the claims.

Hawley earlier Monday said Moore should step aside if allegations against him are true, adding that he has a right to defend himself.

The Washington Post previously reported that Moore had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and pursued three other teenagers decades earlier. The Alabama candidate has said allegations against him are false.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

    Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts is the newest school in the Muscogee County School District, but even this state-of-the-art facility has struggled to provide its students with enough modern equipment for science, technology, engineering and math. So the inaugural $5,000 STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney, announced Monday, is expected to be put to good use. The grant has paid for 10 iPads and cases with Apple Care warranties, 20 Google Cardboard virtual reality headsets and three-year licenses for the mobile devices to allow them to get apps through MCSD’s Volume Purchase Program.

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school 1:27

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school
“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting
Five Columbus High School athletes sign scholarships 10:13

Five Columbus High School athletes sign scholarships

View More Video