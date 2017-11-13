National Politics

Walker says Alabama Senate candidate Moore should step aside

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 8:07 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is joining the growing chorus of Republicans who are calling for Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore to step aside amid more allegations he had sexual contact with teenage girls in the 1970s.

Walker on Sunday said Moore should only step aside if the allegations proved true. After another woman came forward Monday and said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 14, Walker issued a one-sentence statement saying "I believe Roy Moore should step aside."

Walker's change in position came after Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell made a similar shift Monday.

Both of the Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin, Kevin Nicholson and state Sen. Leah Vukmir, said Monday they stood by their statements from last week that Moore should step aside if the allegations are true.

