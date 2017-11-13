National Politics

Indianapolis naming new park after former Sen. Richard Lugar

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 8:26 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

A new public park that's being built outside Indianapolis' main government building will be named in honor of former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar.

The 85-year-old Lugar served as Indianapolis' mayor from 1968 to 1976 and as a U.S. senator from 1977 to 2013.

He joined current Mayor Joe Hogsett and former mayors Steve Goldsmith, Bart Peterson and Greg Ballard for Monday's announcement that the City-County Building's revamped south plaza will be known as the Richard G. Lugar Plaza.

The Indianapolis Star reports the $9 million project is adding an interactive water feature and an event lawn that will hold 1,500 people.

Seating, shaded areas and art is also planned.

Lugar says the new space will allow hundreds of visitors a day to "get to know each other" better there.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

    Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts is the newest school in the Muscogee County School District, but even this state-of-the-art facility has struggled to provide its students with enough modern equipment for science, technology, engineering and math. So the inaugural $5,000 STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney, announced Monday, is expected to be put to good use. The grant has paid for 10 iPads and cases with Apple Care warranties, 20 Google Cardboard virtual reality headsets and three-year licenses for the mobile devices to allow them to get apps through MCSD’s Volume Purchase Program.

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school 1:27

Inaugural STEM Education Grant from Pratt & Whitney’s boosts technology at local school
“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting 3:24

“Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting
Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 14 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:03

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 14 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

View More Video